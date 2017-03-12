Alec Baldwin plays Trump during an alien invasion on SNL

type TV Show genre Comedy run date 10/11/75 creator Lorne Michaels broadcaster NBC seasons 43 Current Status Off Air tvpgr TV-14

He’s back: Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live on Saturday night to play President Donald Trump during an alien invasion.

“Hello, yes, what a beautiful day. Who here loves Trump? I know this guy over here loves Trump,” Baldwin as Trump said as the camera cut to the smoldering corpse of a fallen soldier.

During the cold open sketch, Baldwin’s Trump was tasked with giving a pep talk to the troops, a la the kind of speech given by Bill Pullman in Independence Day.

“We don’t win anymore,” Baldwin’s Trump said, a reference to statements the real Trump has made. “The aliens are laughing at us. They’re killing us and they’re laughing at us.”

Asked what he will do to stop the aliens from killing more Americans, the faux president said, “We are going to bring coal back. Okay? We’re going to have so much coal, you’re going to say, ‘Where did all this coal come from? I never knew there could be so much coal.'”

Told the aliens had “vaporized” the entire state of California, Baldwin as Trump added, “So I won the popular vote?”

Last week, Baldwin told Extra he didn’t expect to play Trump on SNL for much longer. “The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried,” Baldwin said. “That’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t [know] how much more people can take it.”

Thus far, Trump has not tweeted about SNL or Baldwin’s latest impersonation.

See the full sketch above.