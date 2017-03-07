6 (mostly) NSFW highlights from Amy Schumer's new Netflix special

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A lot’s happened in Amy Schumer’s life since her last special, 2015’s Chris Rock-directed Live at the Apollo: She nabbed two Emmy nominations for that hour, along with nods for her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer and her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Her first film, Trainwreck, was a massive success and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She released a memoir, New York Times bestseller The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo. And now, she can add a Netflix special to her resume.

“This past year, I’ve gotten very rich, famous, and humble,” she opens The Leather Special. That’s true — but she’s also still very funny, proven here, where she covers topics ranging from oral sex to Bradley Cooper’s hotness to the time she got diarrhea in a shared Parisian bathroom with her new boyfriend.

She also touches on some heavier material, too, like when she acknowledges the two young women, Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, who were killed by a gunman during a showing of Trainwreck, and explains how their deaths inspired her to fight for stricter gun laws.

“If you’re on the terrorist watch list — not just the no-fly list, but the terrorist watch list — you can easily get a gun,” she says. “That same guy is like, ‘Get out of our country, foreigner! But while you’re here, please, enjoy our firearms, legally!”

Though her strongest jokes come when she’s musing on lighter subjects, like what tabloids write about her or how her nether regions smell, her dedication to getting some gun reform mentions in her stand-up is commendable, especially given how obviously upsetting and close to her heart the issue is. As she herself says, “What’s crazy is, you can catch a hot load all over your titties and still not want your loved ones to get shot in a theater.”

With that, grab your bottle of white wine — Amy’s already got hers on hand — and check out six highlights from The Leather Special, now streaming on Netflix, below.

1. On going viral: “I tweeted out a photo of myself wearing just underwear. Nothing but underwear. … I’m holding coffee, I’m topless. It goes viral. And that’s when I learned the word you don’t want people to use when a nude photo of you goes viral: brave.”

2. On her vagina’s natural scent: “On its best day, my pussy smells like a small barnyard animal. Not like a big, f—ed up llama chewing and spitting. A little, like… a goat. That’s on its best day. On its worst day, after a blackout, ISIS. It’s f—ed up, guys. It’s bad.”

3. On men’s confidence in the bedroom: “I wish we were raised more like men. Here’s an example of how we’re different: We’re so worried about our pussies, right? Have you ever had a guy come in your mouth and go, ‘Does… it… taste… okay? I haven’t been drinking a lot of water and I’m worried.’ No! That would never happen. Because, men, you aren’t raised to hate yourself. They’re just like, ‘Everything you do is a miracle!’ And you’re like, ‘Yeah, everything I do is a miracle!'”

4. …that’s sometimes misguided: “My boyfriend usually comes inside me. But sometimes you want to mix it up. We’ll be having sex and then he’ll ask my favorite question: ‘Where should I come?’ … I also love the question because of the confidence of it. ‘Where should I come?’ I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve never dated someone with American Sniper-like accuracy where I could be like, ‘Here! Hit the moving target!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, Katniss.'”

5. On fitness: “They photographed me once and this was the headline: ‘Schumer buys pastry so she can work out.’ Kinda mean, right? No, they hit the nail right on the f—ing head. That’s what I do to workout. Before I workout, I go and I buy a scone, and I slowly walk around a reservoir, and I eat it. My workouts are like a woman in hospice, just like, nibbling on a baked good, looking at the trees and the birds.”