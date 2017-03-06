Shadowhunters sets season 2 return date
After Monday’s midseason finale, Shadowhunters fans will have three months before their favorites return. Freeform officially announced Monday that the series will return for the second half of season 2 on Monday, June 5, along with season 3 of Stitchers, which premieres the same day.
For Shadowhunters fans, the back-half of the season will see a growing divide between Shadowhunters and the Downworld, not to mention the introduction of Sebastian and a bigger role for the Seelie Queen.
Additionally, Freeform also announced the premiere dates for The Fosters fifth season and its newest series, The Bold Type, a series inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Heart Magazines. The Bold Type will give a glimpse into the lives of the people behind Scarlet, a global women’s magazine. Its special two-hour premiere arrives Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET, following the return of The Fosters at 8 p.m. ET.
