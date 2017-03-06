Shadowhunters sets season 2 return date

Plus: Freeform announces additional premiere dates

By Samantha Highfill
March 06, 2017 at 01:00 PM EST
After Monday’s midseason finale, Shadowhunters fans will have three months before their favorites return. Freeform officially announced Monday that the series will return for the second half of season 2 on Monday, June 5, along with season 3 of Stitchers, which premieres the same day.

For Shadowhunters fans, the back-half of the season will see a growing divide between Shadowhunters and the Downworld, not to mention the introduction of Sebastian and a bigger role for the Seelie Queen.

Additionally, Freeform also announced the premiere dates for The Fosters fifth season and its newest series, The Bold Type, a series inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Heart Magazines. The Bold Type will give a glimpse into the lives of the people behind Scarlet, a global women’s magazine. Its special two-hour premiere arrives Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET, following the return of The Fosters at 8 p.m. ET.

