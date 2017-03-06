Cruel Intentions same-sex kiss cut from TV broadcast

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R Wide Release Date 03/05/99 performer Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Christine Baranski, Joshua Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Sean Patrick Thomas director Roger Kumble distributor Columbia Pictures author Roger Kumble genre Drama, Comedy

1999’s Cruel Intentions is remembered partly for the same-sex kiss shared by stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair. But when E! aired the movie over the weekend, the kiss was missing.

A source tells EW that E! was airing an older, made-for-TV version of Cruel Intentions, for which E! did not oversee the standards and practices, and that the channel would be willing to air a newer version with the kiss scene included if the situation arises again.

The scene in question features privileged New York City teenager Kathryn Merteuil (Gellar) teaching her sheltered friend Cecile Caldwell (Blair) how to properly kiss a man with a hands-on demonstration. Although hesitant at first, Cecile ends up enjoying the exercise. The scene won Gellar and Blair the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss in 2000.

RELATED: 16 of the Most Long-Awaited Kisses in TV History

A Cruel Intentions reboot series was in the works at NBC last year, but NBC passed on it in October. (The Peacock Network and E! share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)

A rep for E! declined to comment on this story.