Kate McKinnon plays Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump in SNL cold open

Saturday Night Live began its first show since early February by skewering Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a sketch inspired by Forrest Gump.

Seated on a bench at a bus stop and dressed like Tom Hanks’ famous character, Sessions (played once again by cast member Kate McKinnon), spoke to a series of guests. “Being in the government is so fun. Have you ever been in it?” McKinnon’s Sessions said to cast member Leslie Jones. Showing Jones the now-infamous photo taken this week of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, McKinnon’s Sessions compared her to Lieutenant Dan. “This is my best good friend, Kellyanne. She ain’t got no legs.”

Throughout, the SNL version of Sessions ate candy out of a box of chocolates and tweaked Forrest Gump’s famous line: “Life is like a box of chocolates: sure are a whole lot of brown ones in there.”

"Being in the government is so fun." #SNL pic.twitter.com/EW3zNiMO6A — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017

It was revealed this week that Sessions had spoken with Russia’s ambassador to the United States last year, despite saying he had not during his confirmation hearing in January. “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians,” Sessions said during his hearing. On SNL, McKinnon’s Sessions referenced the Russia revelations, and later even met the show’s take on Vladimir Putin (played by Beck Bennett).

But the cold open ended with an appearance from host Octavia Spencer, who reprised her role as Minny from The Help and fed Sessions a special version of Minny’s famous excrement pie.