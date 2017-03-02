Grace and Frankie tackle the adult toy business in season 3 trailer

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 performer Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin broadcaster Netflix genre Comedy

Grace and Frankie is heading back to Netflix for season 3, and as a new trailer shows, the ladies are proving you’re never too old to launch an adult toy business.

The trailer kicks off with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) pitching their vibrator designed for older women to a less-than-enthused businessman, and though he may not have been a go, the trailer implies the pair will find success.

Viewers also get the first sneak peek of Peter Gallagher in his guest role as Nick, a charming rival businessman.

The trailer also teases drama (“You make all the decisions and you don’t include me!” Frankie yells at one point), Robert and Saul’s possible retirement plans, and the ladies’ hilariously unintentional recreation of the “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” infomercial.

Watch the trailer above.

Season 3 of Grace and Frankie will premiere March 24 on Netflix.