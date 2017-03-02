Grace and Frankie tackle the adult toy business in season 3 trailer

Rachel DeSantis
March 02, 2017 at 01:47 PM EST

Grace and Frankie

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
2
performer
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin
broadcaster
Netflix
genre
Comedy

Grace and Frankie is heading back to Netflix for season 3, and as a new trailer shows, the ladies are proving you’re never too old to launch an adult toy business.

The trailer kicks off with Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) pitching their vibrator designed for older women to a less-than-enthused businessman, and though he may not have been a go, the trailer implies the pair will find success.

Viewers also get the first sneak peek of Peter Gallagher in his guest role as Nick, a charming rival businessman.

The trailer also teases drama (“You make all the decisions and you don’t include me!” Frankie yells at one point), Robert and Saul’s possible retirement plans, and the ladies’ hilariously unintentional recreation of the “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” infomercial.

Watch the trailer above.

Season 3 of Grace and Frankie will premiere March 24 on Netflix.

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now