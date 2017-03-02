Dave Chappelle's Netflix specials set premiere date

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dave Chappelle fans won’t have to wait much longer for his newest specials, his first since 2004’s For What It’s Worth:Netflix announced Thursday that they’ll begin streaming the two specials, both from the comedian’s “personal vault,” March 21.

The streaming service revealed the news in a tweet that also features a black-and-white clip of Chappelle smoking a cigarette at a table as clips from his stand-up plays in the background. “I know I’ve been gone for a very long time,” he begins, referencing his absence from public life after leaving Chappelle’s Show in 2005.

The clip includes some other out-of-context lines, including “I’ve met O.J. Simpson on four different occasions” and “I’m black, but I’m also Dave Chappelle.”

One of the specials, The Age of Spin, was filmed at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in March 2016, while the other, Deep in the Heart of Texas, took place in April 2015 during Austin City Limits Live at Austin’s Moody Theater. Stan Lathan directed both.