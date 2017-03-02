Breaking Bad restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos coming to SXSW

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The stunt is tied to the return of Gus Fring on 'Better Call Saul'

For a brief time, you will truly be able to taste the family.

Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast-food chicken restaurant run by drug lord Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, will come to life as a pop-up at South By Southwest in Austin, AMC announced on Thursday. Fans will be able to sample Fring’s curly fries from Mar. 10-12 at 122 W. 5th Street.

The stunt is tied to the return of Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), who will appear in season 3 of the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul. Fring’s return was announced in mid-January with the release of a Los Pollos Hermanos commercial. A few days after the news broke, Esposito made a surprise appearance at a Better Call Saul panel during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena and handed out boxes of Los Pollos Hermanos chicken.

Saul star Bob Odenkirk will be interviewed by Fred Armisen at SXSW on March 12, and later that day, there will be an autograph signing session with Odenkirk and Esposito.

Saul‘s season 3 premiere airs April 10. For a first peek at the new season, click here. And here.