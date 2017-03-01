Mindhunter trailer: David Fincher returns to Netflix with new drama

Mindhunter type TV Show network Netflix genre Crime

“How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?”

That’s the dilemma at the center of Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Mindhunter, and, judging by the project’s new teaser trailer, the road toward an answer will likely be paved in blood, sex, and dimly-lit corridors.

The brooding clip, which premiered Wednesday, offers glimpses of series leads Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany — two FBI agents who, in 1979, interview incarcerated serial killers as a means to solve new cases.

“We can’t like everything we do,” Groff says in the preview. “We’re talking to serial killers. You want truffles? You gotta get in the dirt with the pigs.”

Executive-produced by filmmaker David Fincher (who previously brought the drama House of Cards to Netflix) and Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, Mindhunter was shot on location in Pittsburgh throughout 2016. It is adapted from the Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.

Mindhunter debuts this October on Netflix. Watch the show’s first teaser above.