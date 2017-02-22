Lethal Weapon renewed for season 2

Darren Michaels/Fox
placeholder
James Hibberd
February 22, 2017 at 01:14 PM EST

File this under No Surprise But Good to Hear: Fox is renewing Lethal Weapon for a second season.

One of the few bright spots for broadcasters this season, the action-drama has averaged 11 million multi-platform viewers since launching last September.

Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders,” enthused Fox entertainment president David Madden. “Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford but the entire cast.”

Lethal Weapon airs a new episode tonight.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now