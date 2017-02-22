Lethal Weapon renewed for season 2

File this under No Surprise But Good to Hear: Fox is renewing Lethal Weapon for a second season.

One of the few bright spots for broadcasters this season, the action-drama has averaged 11 million multi-platform viewers since launching last September.

“Lethal Weapon continues to fire on all cylinders,” enthused Fox entertainment president David Madden. “Every week, it delivers a big, fun rollercoaster ride, but also remains touchingly human and genuinely emotional, and that’s due to the chemistry that’s developed not only between Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford but the entire cast.”

Lethal Weapon airs a new episode tonight.