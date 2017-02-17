Kris Jenner dishes on Kanye West and President Trump's meeting

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 09/08/03 broadcaster Oxygen genre Talk Shows

Few details are known about Kanye West’s discussion about “life” with then-President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in December, and Ellen DeGeneres is trying to get to the bottom of it.

In a sneak peek from Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host chats with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner about her son-in-law’s ties to President Trump. “So my question for you about Kanye is…is he friends with Trump?” asks DeGeneres, who has been outspoken about her disapproval of the president. “I mean, is he going to visit him again?”

When Jenner replies that she has no idea if that’s on the books, the comedian pushes further. “Did that surprise you when you saw that he went to go visit Trump?” she asks.

“It did,” responds Jenner. “He went and Corey [Gamble, Jenner’s boyfriend] went with him, and they went because I think he had some, you know, issue that he might have wanted to talk about and I think that was the extent of it.”

“We all have issues we want to talk about with him…but we’re not showing up,” jokes DeGeneres, making the audience laugh.

Jenner adds that West was “lucky enough” to speak with President Trump and “talk about whatever they talked about,” but reveals that she didn’t think the rapper took the meeting “for any special intention.”

Watch the clip above and tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to see Jenner’s full interview.