Josh Elliott out at CBS News

And… Josh Elliott has left another network.

EW has confirmed that news anchor Elliott, who rose to prominence at ABC’s Good Morning America before seeking new opportunities at the competing networks, has left CBS News. He had joined the network less than a year ago after working for NBC.

“CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News,” a rep for CBS said in a statement. “We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

His last day was Friday.

The New York Post is reporting that Elliott surprised higher-ups Friday by announcing he was leaving CBS’s digital channel for a bigger role at the network. He apparently made the announcement after meeting with the network’s head of talent about a larger role at CBS.

More to come…