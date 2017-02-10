7th Heaven sisters Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, and Mackenzie Rosman reunite

Aurelie Corinthios
February 10, 2017 at 11:10 AM EST

7th Heaven

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

The sisters are back together!

A decade has passed since 7th Heaven aired its final episode, but the Camden girls have stuck together.

On Wednesday, Beverley Mitchell took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her on-screen sisters Jessica Biel and Mackenzie Rosman, gushing that the two are her “Woman Crush Wednesday” picks this week.

Mitchell, 36, also shared the photo on her Growing Up Hollywood blog alongside a heartfelt message about her former costars.

“I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me!” she wrote. “They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!”

“Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!!” she added. “I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!”

The stars played sisters Mary, Lucy, and Ruthie on the series, which ran from 1996-2007 and chronicled the life of the Camden family in the fictional town of Glenoak, California.

Since the show wrapped, the three women have remained close, regularly supporting each other at events and most recently reuniting for Biel’s Au Fudge restaurant opening last year.

