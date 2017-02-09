Rosie O'Donnell's new Twitter profile pictures her as Steve Bannon

Rosie O’Donnell is doubling down on her offer to play Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

Days after she first volunteered to portray President Trump’s controversial chief strategist on the NBC sketch show, O’Donnell has changed her Twitter profile picture to an image of her face Photoshopped onto Bannon’s body.

Twitter users quickly took note of the new avatar, with one observer writing, “A @Rosie picture is worth a thousand words.” O’Donnell retweeted the sentiment and added, “exactly.”

Avowed Trump critic and House of Cards creator Beau Willimon saw the image as a potential omen, tweeting, “Oh please please PLEASE @Rosie & @nbcsnl tell me it’s true.”

O’Donnell has long feuded with Bannon’s boss, and she offered her services to SNL on Monday, after Trump was reportedly “rattled” by Melissa McCarthy’s withering depiction of his press secretary, Sean Spicer.

O’Donnell said she was “available” to give Bannon similar treatment, adding, “if called i will serve !!!”

NBC representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment about O’Donnell’s offer.