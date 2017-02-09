Grey’s Anatomy: Justin Chambers teases resolution for Alex’s fate

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Well, we've had a whole week to think about it — just how did Alex Karev end up in Meredith's bed and not a jail cell?

That's what everyone was wondering at the end of last week's Grey's Anatomy, and Thursday's episode will reveal just how Alex avoided going to jail. Perhaps not surprisingly, it's an outcome Grey's star Justin Chambers, who plays Dr. Karev, was happy about.

"I thought it was great – I'm happy he's not in jail! That's a different show, you know, if he's in jail," Chambers told EW of his reaction when learning Alex's fate. "You're gonna find out in this next episode how he got off, but I'm happy he's going back to the hospital, and he's gonna be back working in [pediatrics] where he belongs, and curing young people."

However Karev lands that get-out-of-jail card, it clears the path for him to return to work at Grey Sloan, which means he'll be interacting with both Jo and DeLuca. Asked if this paves the way for him and Jo to reconcile, Chambers replied, "I hope so, I really do. They've been through so much over the past, they both have a similar background, and they both have a lot that they connect about. But this was a big deal for him to find out she's not who he thought she was, and how do you come back from that? And from what happened, this whole situation with him beating up DeLuca, the misunderstandings and why she lied, it's gonna be interesting to see how they can fix this and we'll find out over the next few episodes."

This week's episode, titled "None of Your Business," also finds Bailey continuing to deal with the fallout from the attendings' resistance to working with Dr. Minnick and Edwards still in the middle of Owen and Amelia's personal drama. Plus, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) gets a surprise visit at the hospital from her mother, played by guest star LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

"Kelly does some great work — [she and LaTanya] together are just awesome to watch," Chambers said. "It's a really good episode, I'm proud of it. Everyone across the board — I'm really excited to work with these actors and watch what they do."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to come back to EW.com after for a full recap and more from Chambers about the episode.