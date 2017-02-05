New Twin Peaks teaser serves up 'damn good coffee'

Image zoom SHOWTIME

It’s time for a Twin Peaks pick-me-up.

Showtime has debuted a nostalgic teaser (above) for its block of Twin Peaks programming that features a supercut of scenes showing lead actor Kyle MacLachlan in character as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper enjoying a fresh cup of joe.

Whether supplied by lovable office secretary Lucy (Kimmy Robertson) or served at the Great Northern’s hotel cafe, Cooper (and the rest of Twin Peaks‘ quirky characters) enjoyed many a pot of coffee as they pondered the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), an affinity which inspired countless fan-made memes and even pilgrimages to Twedes Cafe, the North Bend, Washington restaurant that posed as the Double R Diner (known for its coffee and pie) in the series’ fictional, titular town.

The promo coincides with Showtime’s continued airing of past Twin Peaks episodes on Sundays at 7 p.m. ET. Since the show’s debut in 1990 on ABC, 30 episodes — and a feature-length movie prequel, subtitled Fire Walk with Me — have been released. The network will unveil 18 new episodes this summer, all directed by Lynch.

Let’s hope there are no fish in the percolator when Twin Peaks returns Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.