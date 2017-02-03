Spoiler Room: Scoop on Scandal, Modern Family, NCIS: LA and more

Welcome to the Spoiler Room, a safe place for spoiler addicts to come on a weekly basis to learn what’s coming next on their favorite shows and, hopefully, get a few of their own questions answered. If you want scoop on a specific show, send your questions to spoilerroom@ew.com.

Will we find out where Jake disappeared to during Election Night on Scandal? — Mark

Yes, several characters are getting centric episodes that will unveil more information about that night. “We will see Jake’s perspective on what happens on Election Night,” Scott Foley tells me. “He plays a very important role. He disappears and there’s a reason why he disappears. We will see it. It’s very important where he went, but that’s all I can say.” Hmm, could it be this?

Modern Family always has great Valentine’s Day episodes. Will they have one this year? — Farah

Yes, and Modern Family fans will heart this: The Valentine’s Day episode on Feb. 8 brings back Elizabeth Banks as Cam and Mitch’s friend Sal, and Nathan Fillion as weatherman Rainer Shine. With her German boyfriend out of town, Sal winds up crashing Cam and Mitch’s romantic night out — Haley tags along, too. But there’s potential heartbreak for Haley on this night of Cupid, as she spots Rainer at a bar with another woman when he said he was going to be working at the TV station! Is a drink thrown in someone’s face? Yes. But someone else is getting wet, too.

Any chance of some NCIS: LA scoop?

I can exclusively reveal that Debra Jo Rupp and Martin Mull will guest star in a March episode, where the duo hops from retirement home to retirement home scamming the elderly out of their money. Their latest con in a Veteran’s Retirement Home involves a very rare coin valued in the millions. The NCIS team is assigned the case after the duo’s actions cause a kidnapping and attempted murder of a Lieutenant. Here’s an exclusive first look at their hilarious guest-spot:

Any fun guest stars coming up on SVU? — Daryl

Actually, I just got exclusive word that The O.C. and Damages alum Tate Donovan has booked an episode slated for April, in which he plays a Wall Street billionaire entangled in a rape case. Oh, Jimmy Cooper, what did you do?!

I need Timeless! — Dessler

With the season finale nearly upon us — it’s on Monday, Feb. 20! — the stakes will soon be raised even higher. “A deadly chess game begins when Rittenhouse exerts their control over Connor Mason, and our team is ultimately forced to become fugitives,” executive producers Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan say. “So they have to stop Flynn, stop Rittenhouse, clear their names and save history. No easy task, as all of our storylines and conflicts come to a shocking head.”

Should we expect more death on How to Get Away with Murder this season? — Chaneng

Personally, finding out who kills Wes seems like a distraction, and someone else is going to perish by season’s end — and I’m not alone in thinking that. “Probably, unfortunately,” Liza Weil told me when I asked if there would be more death. “I don’t really see a way around it. Whoever is left standing would certainly hope that’s not the case, and we can find a way to structure the show where there’s not as high of a body count, but I do think it can make for good story. Now that Wes is gone and Alfie [Enoch] is going to go away, yes, it makes us all even more nervous and aware of enjoying every moment on the show as we can. I don’t think anybody is safe, with the exception of Annalise.”

When are we going to get more info about Shinwell on Elementary? — Railly

Over the course of the season up to this point, Sherlock and Joan have really taken Shinwell in as part of their little family, and each stuck their necks out to help him. But a major revelation about Shinwell’s past is soon going to come to light, which will throw Sherlock and Joan for a loop, forcing them to question their attitudes toward him — and potentially create a lot of conflict between them going forward.

Any scoop on a possible return of Catherine on Hawaii Five-0 soon? Thanks! — Sunny

Inside sources say that storyline is definitely not over. While McGarrett may be happy with Lynn, there’s a very real possibility we’ll see Catherine again. But I can tell you there’s another familiar face set to return: Serial killer Dr. Madison Gray, who is expected to bring more death and destruction to the island. While fans probably shouldn’t worry about any members of Five-0 falling victim, she’s not going down without messing with their heads. She’s got one more card to play and believe me when I tell you: It’s a big one!

Do you have any info on any of the ABC comedies? — Marika

How about some teases for Speechless and The Goldbergs? In time for Valentine’s Day, a family secret about Maya and Jimmy will come out on Speechless. Meanwhile, on The Goldbergs, Barry channels his inner-athlete while Beverly and Erica find out a specific music genre isn’t quite dead yet.

What’s up with Scorpion? — Jameson

Remember Scarecrow from Batman? Keep that in mind when Happy, Sylvester, and Cabe face nightmare scenarios after they’re accidentally drugged. “Some of us are going to have to deal with our innermost fears [being] exposed,” Robert Patrick says. “We’re going to experience them in a way that’s going to be really, really neat for the audience. Some of the people keep their sanity, but some of us kind of go bananas.” I can reveal that Cabe’s fears have to do with the fact that he’s dating a younger woman (Reiko Aylesworth). Can he keep up with her?

