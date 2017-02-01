type TV Show genre Action Adventure, Crime run date 10/10/12 performer Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey broadcaster The CW seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

There’s a new Black Canary in town — or, actually, a very old one.

At the close of Wednesday’s episode of Arrow, former cop-turned-metahuman Tina Boland (Juliana Harkavy) revealed that Tina was her undercover name. Her real name? Dinah Drake.

For those unfamiliar with the character in the comics, Dinah Drake is actually the original Black Canary, who was first introduced in 1947. On Earth-2, Dinah Drake was the mother of Dinah Laurel Lance.

Arrow‘s version of Dinah Laurel Lance was portrayed by Katie Cassidy before the character’s untimely death, with her mother, Dinah Lance, portrayed by Alex Kingston — though it appears the latter was never meant to be the Dinah Drake character.

So, in essence, the Black Canary from the comics just became the Black Canary of the show as Dinah joined Team Arrow by hour’s end.

