type TV Show Current Status In Season

It’s a nice day for a… Lip Sync Battle?

Milla Jovovich sure seems to think so as she tackles the classic Billy Idol ’80s jam “White Wedding” in a clip for the hit Spike show.

The Resident Evil icon dons her best Idol get-up, including a platinum blond wig and the red vest and black gloves he sports in the original 1982 music video for the song, as hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen look on.

Also observing is Ruby Rose, Jovovich’s opponent for the night. The entire Jovovich vs. Rose battle will air Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.

Watch the clip above.