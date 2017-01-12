What to Watch Thursday: Craig Robinson hosts Caraoke Showdown

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Caraoke Showdown

Spike, 10:30 p.m.

Attention, James Corden fans (even though this show isn’t at all related to James Corden)! Like Cash Cab meets Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, this competition program takes place in and out of a van driven by host Craig Robinson (The Office) and features myriad karaoke-style challenges in which unsuspecting contestants play for cash by completing lyrics, acting out hits, and more.

SERIES DEBUT

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian

E!, 8 p.m.

Have you ever turned on your television and thought to yourself, “Why aren’t there more shows about the Kardashian family?” No? Well, too bad, this is happening anyway.

SEASON PREMIERE

Colony

USA, 10 p.m.

As Colony leans heavily into its sci-fi roots, the premiere provides a reset by flashing back to the terrifying arrival of the hosts. But season 2 promises to show “more of what the global and worldwide occupation looks like,” says EP Ryan Condal of the series’ expansion outside the L.A. colony. Check out Natalie Abrams’ Spoiler Room column for more.