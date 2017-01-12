Charlie Sheen on Rihanna feud: 'Oh, that b---h'

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Charlie Sheen may have just reignited the flames of his feud with Rihanna. During an appearance on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actor was asked about his 2014 clash with Rihanna. “Oh, that b—h,” Sheen said.

The question from a fan was about whether Sheen and Rihanna had fences, but Cohen agreed he probably “just made it worse.”

“She abandoned common courtesy and common sense, you know,” Sheen said.

The feud in question stems back to a May 2014 missed connection between Sheen and Rihanna that the actor ranted about on Twitter. According to Sheen, he saw the singer at a restaurant while dining with his then fiancée Scottine Sheen (formerly Brett Rossi). He sent a request to Rihanna’s table to ask if he could introduce Scottine that was declined, citing too many paparazzi outside.

Sheen later tweeted, “oh and [Rihanna], Halloween isn’t for a while. but good on you for testing out your costume in public. it’s close; a more muted pink might be the answer, as in: none.”

He continued, “See ya on the way down (we always do) and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you. Clearly we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who’ve gone before you. I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds to situate that bad wig before you left the restaurant.”

Rihanna responded by changing her Twitter header to an image of her signing an autograph for a fan with Sheen’s head superimposed. She also tweeted, “If that old queen don’t get ha diapers out of a bunch…”

