Aziz Ansari is set become the master of Saturday Night Live.

The Master of None star and co-creator has been tapped to host the Jan. 21 episode of SNL, which will serve as the Parks and Recreation alum’s first time hosting.

Ansari’s Netflix series was nominated for four Emmy Awards in 2016, including Ansari for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Master of None won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The show is expected to return sometime this year.

Joining Ansari for the episode is fellow SNL first-timer and musical guest Big Sean. The Grammy-nominated rapper’s latest album, I Decided, will be released on Feb. 3.

“I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be performing on @nbcSNL for the first time ever, January 21st. This one is for Detroit 🙏🏾 #IDecided,” Big Sean tweeted Tuesday.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Felicity Jones and musical guest Sturgill Simpson were previously announced for SNL‘s first episode of 2017.

Kicking off January with two great shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/EbJ4L3wS89 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 10, 2017