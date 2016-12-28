The Mick stars praise the show's stylistic approach to network comedy

EW Radio hosts Julia Cunningham and Kyle Anderson sat down with a few members of the cast of Fox’s upcoming comedy The Mick at EW PopFest to discuss the show’s out-of-the-box approach to network TV.

From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writers Dave and John Chernin, The Mick stars fellow Sunny actress Kaitlin Olson as Mackenzie Murphy, a hard-living, foul-mouthed woman forced to take care of her wealthy sister’s spoiled kids after their mother and father are arrested for fraud and subsequently flee the country.

Also from the world outside ritzy Greenwich is Jimmy, played by Scott MacArthur. “He’s her tagalong,” MacArthur explained during an interview at EW PopFest. “We don’t call him the boyfriend, but he’s her dude.” While not exactly a love interest, he brings additional heat to Mackenzie’s plate while she worries more about her nephews, Chip and Ben, and niece, Sabrina.

MacArthur applauds the show’s unique approach to network comedy. “It’s a network comedy, but we wanted to bring a stylistic approach that the Chernin brothers and Kaitlin had learned and honed on Sunny,” he said.

“I love the pacing, I think it’s what keeps it funny and fresh,” said Carla Jimenez, who plays housekeeper Alba.

The actors also revealed their reverence for the entire process of getting onto the series. “It’s the most amazing audition scene I think I’ve ever done in my history of acting and it made me want it even more to be here,” said Jimenez, keeping tight what the actual audition requirement was.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of my favorite shows of all time and I always dreamed to have a part on that show. Then when I got the script and I knew everyone from that show was behind it, it was the coolest thing in the world,” said Thomas Barbusca, who plays Chip. “So I thought it was really cool and I just set that out there and tried to get it.”

Much like the show itself, the interview takes an unexpected turn for the hilarious. “Tommy was actually at a Tony Robbins seminar when he got the sides, so he set the intention to get the role and then he crushed it,” said MacArthur over Barbusca’s enthusiasm.

The Mick premieres New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2017, at 8 p.m. on Fox.