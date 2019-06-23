20 TV girl gangs we love

By Mary Sollosi
June 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT

1 of 22

Let's hear it for the girls

Jennifer Clasen/HBO; NBCU Photo Bank; Paul Schiraldi/Netflix

Whether soulmate-hunting or demon-slaying, from L.A. to New York to prison to paradise, the small screen has given us some of the coolest lady cliques in entertainment history. Here are 20 we’d like to hang with.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Big Little Lies’ Monterey Five

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Whether jogging beachside in solidarity, exchanging passive-aggressive digs over the phone from the neutral-toned comfort of their California-cool mansions, or committing actual murder in full Audrey Hepburn cosplay, this quintet is the big little best.

3 of 22

The Golden Girls

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

We’d like to thank each one of them for being a friend.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

The ladies of Sex and the City

Everett Collection

This fabulous NYC quartet not only popularized cosmopolitans and launched Magnolia Bakery into the stratosphere, they also practically invented the internet personality quiz. So… which one are you?

Advertisement

5 of 22

The Girls girls

Mark Seliger/Courtesy of HBO

They might be the voices of their generation. Or, at least, some voices. Of a generation.

6 of 22

The women of Orange Is the New Black

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

We plead guilty to unabashedly adoring this crew of inmates and the high drama and black (orange?) humor they bring to Litchfield Penitentiary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Charlie's Angels 

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Charlie’s trio of crime-fighting seraphim has gone through many incarnations over the decades — including a new movie in 2019 — but began as heavenly icons of the small screen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

The Pretty Little Liars

ABC FAMILY/ANDREW ECCLES

Can you keep a secret?

Advertisement

9 of 22

GLOW’s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Erica Parise/Netflix

The only thing we want more than the friendship of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling is their ferocity. And their makeup tips.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

 Girlfriends

Ron Tom/CBS

At once a hilarious sitcom and a heartfelt celebration of black womanhood, this show gave us girlfriends for life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

The girls of The Game

Scott Humbert/The CW

This Girlfriends spin-off took the action to San Diego but kept the commitment to sisterhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

The Desperate Housewives 

Andrew Eccles/ABC via Getty Images

Don’t let the manicured lawns and picture-perfect houses fool you — Wisteria Lane is no picnic, and these women are no angels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Buffy’s Potential Slayers

Everett Collection

After six seasons of existential loneliness for Buffy, who alone wielded the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, forces of darkness, etc., a little bit of magic (thanks, Willow!) empowered a whole sisterhood of Chosen Ones. Into this generation, a whole squad of Slayers is born.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

The girls of The Bold Type

Justin Coit/Freeform

Who’s up for some gossip in the fashion closet?

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Game of Thrones’ Sand Snakes

Helen Sloan/HBO

Why would anyone want to sit around watching blond aristocrats murder each other in King’s Landing when they could hang in Dorne, where nobody cares about the legitimacy of your parentage and everyone knows how to operate dangerous weapons, it seems, from birth?  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Army Wives

Jim Bridges/Lifetime /Courtesy Everett Collection

These are girls worth fighting for.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Mistresses 

ABC/DANNY FELD

We said girl gangs, okay? Not saint squads.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

The women of The L Word

Everett Collection

A full decade after The L Word’s six-season run came to an end, a sequel series for the L.A.-set drama is set to premiere in 2019 — so get ready for a whole new generation of love, lust, laughter, longing, lesbians. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

The Charmed Ones

Andrew Macpherson/The WB

What an enchanting group.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

The girls of The Facts of Life

Everett Collection

There’s nobody we’d rather learn them with.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

The Real Housewives of everywhere

Bravo

There have been quite a few reality TV girl gangs, but none so indelible as the various casts of Bravo’s megafranchise (including the RHONY stars, pictured). Money can’t buy you a crew like this.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST