20 TV girl gangs we love

Let's hear it for the girls
Whether soulmate-hunting or demon-slaying, from L.A. to New York to prison to paradise, the small screen has given us some of the coolest lady cliques in entertainment history. Here are 20 we’d like to hang with.
Big Little Lies’ Monterey Five
Whether jogging beachside in solidarity, exchanging passive-aggressive digs over the phone from the neutral-toned comfort of their California-cool mansions, or committing actual murder in full Audrey Hepburn cosplay, this quintet is the big little best.
The Golden Girls
We’d like to thank each one of them for being a friend.
The ladies of Sex and the City
This fabulous NYC quartet not only popularized cosmopolitans and launched Magnolia Bakery into the stratosphere, they also practically invented the internet personality quiz. So… which one are you?
The Girls girls
They might be the voices of their generation. Or, at least, some voices. Of a generation.
The women of Orange Is the New Black
We plead guilty to unabashedly adoring this crew of inmates and the high drama and black (orange?) humor they bring to Litchfield Penitentiary.
Charlie's Angels
Charlie’s trio of crime-fighting seraphim has gone through many incarnations over the decades — including a new movie in 2019 — but began as heavenly icons of the small screen.
The Pretty Little Liars
Can you keep a secret?
GLOW’s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
The only thing we want more than the friendship of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling is their ferocity. And their makeup tips.
Girlfriends
At once a hilarious sitcom and a heartfelt celebration of black womanhood, this show gave us girlfriends for life.
The girls of The Game
This Girlfriends spin-off took the action to San Diego but kept the commitment to sisterhood.
The Desperate Housewives
Don’t let the manicured lawns and picture-perfect houses fool you — Wisteria Lane is no picnic, and these women are no angels.
Buffy’s Potential Slayers
After six seasons of existential loneliness for Buffy, who alone wielded the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, forces of darkness, etc., a little bit of magic (thanks, Willow!) empowered a whole sisterhood of Chosen Ones. Into this generation, a whole squad of Slayers is born.
The girls of The Bold Type
Who’s up for some gossip in the fashion closet?
Game of Thrones’ Sand Snakes
Why would anyone want to sit around watching blond aristocrats murder each other in King’s Landing when they could hang in Dorne, where nobody cares about the legitimacy of your parentage and everyone knows how to operate dangerous weapons, it seems, from birth?
Army Wives
These are girls worth fighting for.
Mistresses
We said girl gangs, okay? Not saint squads.
The women of The L Word
A full decade after The L Word’s six-season run came to an end, a sequel series for the L.A.-set drama is set to premiere in 2019 — so get ready for a whole new generation of love, lust, laughter, longing, lesbians.
The Charmed Ones
What an enchanting group.
The girls of The Facts of Life
There’s nobody we’d rather learn them with.
The Real Housewives of everywhere
There have been quite a few reality TV girl gangs, but none so indelible as the various casts of Bravo’s megafranchise (including the RHONY stars, pictured). Money can’t buy you a crew like this.