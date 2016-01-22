We knew there'd be no happy ending for Kiefer Sutherland's CTU agent, constant-savior-of-the-world Jack Bauer, but we did get to see him let loose as what he was trained to be and always tried to transcend: a remorseless killer. He became a true vigilante, claiming, ''I am judge and jury.'' (Not to mention that he went all Mike Tyson on Reed Diamond's Jason Pillar and bit off a chunk of his ear.) As Ken Tucker wrote at the time: ''Finally, in his greatest moments of grief and fury, he showed us the most vulnerable, despairing side of the man of action.'' And we got our touching Chloe/Jack moment when he told her, ''I never thought it would be you who would cover my back after all these years.''

But the satisfaction came from having 24 go out as a wonderfully self-contained record of a post-9/11 mood, ''a clever experiment that turned into something more searching, as it surfed the wave of national discourse about politics and policy, hanging ten on terrorism.''

And then, in 2014, we learned we hadn't seen the last of Jack Bauer after all when Fox brought him back for a limited series set six years later in 24: Live Another Day —AW