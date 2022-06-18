The series tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ.

Two actors from Netflix's 'The Chosen One' are dead after a van crash in Mexico.

The Netflix logo is seen on the Netflix, Inc. building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2021. - Netflix reported billion-dollar profits and booming subscriber growth on October 19 that beat forecasts as global hits like Squid Game drew viewers in droves. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Two actors from the Netflix series The Chosen One died Thursday and six other cast and crew members were injured when a van flipped over after running off the road on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The accident occurred in a desert area near Mulegé on Thursday, according to local media reports. The crew, under the direction of an unidentified production company, was working in Santa Rosalía, which is near the crash site.

The Baja California Department of Culture identified Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar as the two men who died, the Associated Press reports.

The Chosen One is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross titled American Jesus. A Netflix release describes the show as the story of a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind.

In April, Millar announced on Twitter that the show had started shooting in Mexico.

Millar is also the creator of Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Jupiter's Legacy. The show, which was originally announced as American Jesus, is executive produced and directed by Everardo Gout, according to IMDb. Gout has directed episodes of The Terror, Snowpiercer, and Luke Cage, and he produced The Forever Purge, Here on Earth, and Mars.

It is unclear how the accident will affect production on the show moving forward.

EW's calls to the Baja California Department of Culture and the police station in Mexicali, Baja California, were not answered.