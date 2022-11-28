Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren wage war in the official trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1923

The Duttons protect their family above all else in the new trailer.

"You attack my family, it's gonna be the last thing you ever do." As Yellowstone fans know, those could very easily be the words of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. But this time, they're from one of John's ancestors.

Specifically, it's Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) who utters those words in the official trailer for the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1923. Following the events of the first prequel series, 1883, 1923 takes place during a time of pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. The Western, which comes from the mind of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan as the flagship series' universe continues to expand, stars Ford as the Dutton family patriarch and Helen Mirren, who plays an Irish immigrant, and his wife, Cara Dutton.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+ Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' | Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+

In the trailer, viewers get a glimpse at what the Yellowstone Ranch was like years before John Dutton was even born. And it doesn't look all that different. Neighbors are threatening range wars, people are willing to do whatever it takes to get land, and the Duttons are at the center of it all. As Cara Dutton warns in the trailer, "Greed will be the thing that kills us all."

But, unlike John's situation in Yellowstone, Jacob clearly isn't fighting any of these battles alone. The trailer shows Cara as a woman who clearly isn't going to back down from a fight. Rather, it seems like she might be the one you most want to avoid pissing off. "Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose, but their fight is with me and I kill much slower," she says.

You can watch the trailer, which also features a glimpse of the Rainwater family, below. The Yellowstone origin story also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician), Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), and Sebastian Roché (The Originals).

1923 debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

