1899 canceled at Netflix after 1 season

Not all mysteries reach their conclusions. Netflix has canceled the German-language sci-fi/mystery series 1899 after just one season, a source confirms to EW.

The news was first broken by series co-creator Baran bo Odar on his Instagram page.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," Odar wrote in a note signed by both him and his creative and romantic partner, Jantje Friese. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season like we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life."

As they mention, Odar and Friese had previously worked with Netflix on the time-travel series Dark, which became a global sensation as viewers tried to untangle its puzzle-box mysteries. In turn, 1899 posed mysteries of its own. The series followed the passengers on a steamship traveling from Europe to America in the titular year, only to be caught up in the question of what happened to a similar migrant ship as supernatural phenomena began to accumulate on board.

"It's structured again as a three-season mystery puzzle just like Dark," Friese told EW for our Fall TV Preview earlier this year. "Obviously, this will only happen if enough people watch."

Apparently, not enough people watched. Lately, it's become difficult for a genre show to last multiple seasons on Netflix. The Midnight Club was also recently canceled after a single season.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.