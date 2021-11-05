Welcome to the Yellowstone Age

Hill can surely attest to that gritty realism, and not just because of the ease with which she can now drop trou — or should we say, petticoat — in the wild. She's also expected to ride a horse western style in a corset. "Although it looks amazing, it's terrible. I think I have a few ribs floating around in my body," says the star, who's definitely humbled by the whole experience. "This is real work. I was raised by Edna Earl and Ted Perry, and they believed the best way to teach a child was to get your hands in the dirt. That's basically this in a nutshell. I think so many actors are drawn to Taylor's writing because he is portraying the story in a way that was lived. I gained so much respect for cowboys."