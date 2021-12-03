Watch the Duttons make their long, hard, gunslinging trek to Montana in new 1883 trailer

Get ready to simmer in the latest potboiler from prolific creator Taylor Sheridan. Paramount+ has dropped another trailer for 1883, the Yellowstone prequel that explains how the powerful Dutton family ended up in Montana.

In the teaser, we get more of a sense of James Dutton's (Tim McGraw) first encounter with Shea Brennan (Tombstone alum Sam Elliott), a Civil War vet who leads a wagon train from Fort Worth, Tex., to Montana.

Tim McGraw Tim McGraw in '1883' | Credit: Paramount

We also get to see and hear a lot more from Isabel May, who plays Elsa, the daughter of James and his wife, Margaret (McCraw's real-life wife, Faith Hill). She serves as the narrator of the period piece, which takes an unfettered look at pioneer life.

"The season is the journey," McGraw told EW about the series, which was shot on location in Texas. "It's like every kid's fantasy to do something like this, to put your chaps on, your cowboy hat, and your gun holsters every day. Then you get on a horse and try to survive this journey."

Yellowstone: 1883 Tim McGraw in old Fort Worth for '1883' | Credit: Paramount +

The show also stars Billy Bob Thornton as U.S. Marshal Jim Courtright.

"The Westerns, in their heyday, followed a very simplistic storyline ... you've got the white hat or the black hat — the good guy and the bad guy — and a lot of it was justifying their positions," Sheridan recently told EW. "What I try to do is paint a true reflection of a time and a place."

1883 begins streaming Dec. 19 on Paramount +. Watch the latest trailer for it above.

