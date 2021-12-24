The good guys are already clashing on the road to Montana and they're barely out of Fort Worth!

Tim McGraw is ready to bail on Sam Elliott in 1883 sneak peek

1883 (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

James Dutton is ready to forge out on his own. In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's episode of 1883 — the megahit spin-off of Yellowstone that's currently streaming on Paramount+ — Tim McGraw's character tells Sam Elliott's Shea Brennan that he's taking his family west and there ain't nothin' he can do about it.

"I don't give a s--- what you said," Dutton tells Brennan. "I don't work for you."

"The country is too rough. No water. There's bandits in every canyon and there ain't no wall around that reservation."

It devolves from there.

1883 Tim McGraw on '1883' | Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

For those who missed the first two episodes of the Yellowstone prequel from uber-producer Taylor Sheridan, James and his wife, Margaret (Faith Hill), are determined pioneers who wrangle their young son (Audie Rick), teenage daughter (Isabel May, the series' narrator), and a sizable herd of longhorn cattle to make the arduous trek from Texas to Montana. They are joined in their quest by Brennan and his right-hand, Thomas (LeMonica Garrett), who asked James to help them lead (and protect) a group of helpless German immigrants who need a safe place to settle.

The Dec. 19 premiere of 1883 was Paramount+'s most-watched original series ever. It also attracted 4.9 million viewers during a special event airing on the Paramount Network following an episode of Yellowstone.

New episodes of 1883 drop Sundays on Paramount+.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: