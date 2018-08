15 of the most iconic Great British Baking Show moments

Of course, number one on this list would have to be the infamous “Bincident,” in which Iain threw his failed baked alaska in the bin when it came out runny after he removed it from its tin. But here’s the catch: Diana had removed his baked alaska from the fridge while it had been setting. While some viewers suspected sabotage, the show assured everyone it was just an honest mistake. Still, Iain’s temper got the best of him and, with nothing to show to the judges, he was sent home.