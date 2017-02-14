May as well rename Gossip Girl cupid! No wait, that doesn’t sound quite right: "Another picture perfect Valentine's Day on the Upper East Side. And how am I going to celebrate? By exposing a giant secret today that's sure to break more than a few hearts." Not the most reassuring words to open an episode. Also, Georgina's in town so you know to expect more heartache than happiness. It's all very convoluted and confusing, but basically, everyone wants to be with someone they can't be with, and any and all indiscretions are caught on camera. In other words, it's really just another night on the Upper East Side. ❤❤❤