Clay is unraveling in 13 Reasons Why final season trailer

13 Reasons Why

"Monty was framed." Those are the words that could destroy Clay and his classmates at Liberty High School, and they're also the words someone — probably Winston — has spray painted in the first trailer for 13 Reasons Why season 4.

In the drama's upcoming final season, Clay and company are once again trying to keep a secret, but this time, it seems Clay's struggling more than usual. Reminder: Season 3 ended with the reveal that Alex was the one who killed Bryce, but when the group agreed to frame Monty for it, the season ended with another reveal: Monty had been killed in prison. Now, Winston is out for justice.

As showrunner Brian Yorkey told EW, "Certainly we saw at the end of season 3 that Winston can alibi Monty and is upset at the way Monty was used by these kids to, in his mind, get away with murder, so Winston is certainly going to be a significant factor in season 4. He is going to be trying to find out what really happened and in his own way get some sort of justice and closure for Monty, who he only had brief encounters with but we'll find meant a lot to him."

But Monty isn't the only secret Clay's keeping. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at Tyler's resurfaced guns, all of which appears to weigh heavily on Clay, who can be seen talking with his new therapist played by Gary Sinise. As Zach tells a crumbling Clay in the trailer, "You've got to get your sh-- together, you're taking all of us down with you."

13 Reasons Why season 4 hits Netflix June 5.

