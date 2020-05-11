13 Reasons Why announces final season premiere date with emotional cast video

13 Reasons Why type TV Show network Netflix genre Drama,

13 Reasons Why is nearing its end.

What started as Hannah Baker's story in the Netflix drama's first season has evolved into Clay's story, Tyler's story, Jessica's story, and the list goes on. For three seasons now, viewers have watched the teens of Liberty High School face tough decisions as they've come to terms with the parts they all played in Hannah's death. And now, going into the show's final season, the question is: How will they handle Bryce's death? (Reminder: Alex was the one who pushed an injured Bryce into the water, but everyone worked together to frame Monty, who was then killed in prison.)

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video today announcing that the series will return for its final 10 episodes — a shorter season than usual — on June 5. The season's logline reads: "In the series' final season, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."

