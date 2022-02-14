The 100 best TV romances of all time

Surviving a zombie apocalypse is damn near impossible, as The Walking Dead proved over and over (and over) again to new levels of devastating heartbreak each time. But to find love amid the violence and gore and decimated population where it seemed no one is trustworthy, let alone available for romance? That should have never happened. And yet Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) defied all odds and went from virtual strangers to obligatory allies to, eventually, husband and wife on AMC's long-running drama … until the most-hated villain of all time ripped them apart in one of the most gruesome death scenes to ever air on TV. Glenn's final words to Maggie as his head was bashed in by a barbed-wire-covered baseball bat (no, we will never forget that image, so neither can you!) were, "I will find you." Great, we're sobbing again. "His final wishes are, that he would go so far to say even in his broken state, 'I will find you.' That's heavy," Yeun told EW in 2016. "I think he means a lot of things. Part of it is that he's just had his brain knocked in and is glitching. And maybe he's going back to a time when he was looking for Maggie when they were separated. Maybe he's trying to leave a lasting legacy of what it is to be Glenn in that moment and to be selfless and say, 'Don't worry, I will always be here,' or 'There's nothing that can separate us,' and that could definitely be it. But I think the beauty of this particular situation is the fact that it's so layered, and you can draw whatever you want out of those words." Glenn and Maggie deserved so much better and no, we will never get over their tragic ending. —S.B.