Raven's iconic catchphrase finally appears on the show as the team heads to Metropolis to tangle with Superman's nemesis and a nefarious cult.

It's been a while since Titans last explored its occult side, or the demonic heritage of Raven (Teagan Croft). Most of season 3 was spent in Gotham City with Batman characters like Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) and Scarecrow (Vincent Karthesier). But now the show is delving back into darkness.

The new trailer for Titans season 4 reveals that the superhero team led by Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) will be relocating to Metropolis. That explains why they run into Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), who Nightwing refers to as "the only man Bruce Wayne was ever afraid of."

Luthor is usually renowned for his scientific acumen, but in this story he seems more interested in the occult. He has come into possession of a cult-friendly building known as the Temple of Azarath.

That name probably sounds familiar to fans of the Teen Titans. Running through the background of the trailer, voices can be heard chanting three iconic words: "Azarath, Metrion, Zinthos." That phrase is, of course, what Raven would utter every time she used her powers on the classic 2000s Teen Titans cartoon and its follow-up, Teen Titans Go. So far Croft's Raven hasn't had much use for those words, but looks like she's finally going to be exposed to them — one way or another.

Meanwhile, Luthor is coming calling for Conner Kent (Joshua Orpin), who was made from Luthor and Superman's DNA. For more on what that might entail, check out our Fall TV Preview interview with Walker.

Watch the trailer for Titans season 4 above, as well as EW's video interview with the cast and showrunner Greg Walker at New York Comic Con earlier this month.

