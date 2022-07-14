Steve Carell is a therapist held hostage by a serial killer in The Patient trailer

Talk about a rough day at the office.

Steve Carell is a therapist held hostage by his serial killer patient in the new trailer for The Patient, a psychological thriller from the minds of The Americans' Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The 10-episode limited series follows Alan Strauss (Carell), a shrink who helps a troubled young man, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), navigate complex emotions.

"I'm not normal," Sam says in the trailer. "I need to get better." It's revealed that he's a serial killer, and he needs Alan's help to curb his homicidal urges. Sam takes Alan, who's navigating his own troubles like the death of his wife and an estranged relationship with his son, hostage for counsel on his murderous tendencies.

During the course of his imprisonment, Alan "uncovers not only how deep Sam's compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family," according to a synopsis. "With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders or worse — becomes a target himself."

Linda Emond, David Alan Grier, Laura Niemi, and Andrew Leeds also star in the series, which is executive-produced by Carell, Fields, Weisberg, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu, and Chris Long. Carell's recent credits include The Morning Show, Space Force, and the box-office giant Minions: The Rise of Gru, while Gleeson's include Frank of Ireland, Run, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

The Patient premieres Aug. 30 on Hulu. Watch the anxiety-inducing trailer above.