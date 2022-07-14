"You want to fight? Let’s fight."

It's all-out war between June and Serena in first teaser for The Handmaid's Tale season 5

It looks like June isn't feeling any remorse about her big move against Commander Fred Waterford last season on The Handmaid's Tale.

In fact, as she says in the chilling first teaser for season 5 of the Hulu drama, "I want her to know to know it was me," referring to the commander's wife, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

If this first footage is any indication, Serena plans to play the part of the grieving widow perfectly, all the while using it to her utmost advantage (would you expect any less?). In one scene, she can be seen in funeral garb standing over Fred's coffin, looking sad at first. But as the camera lingers, we see her crack what can only be described as a truly evil grin.

The teaser also hints at June (Elisabeth Moss) grappling with unintended consequences of her actions — at one point it looks like she's maybe behind bars, and it seems the battle over Gilead is quickly creeping into Canada. Never mind for June, though. As she can be seen contemplating pulling a hidden gun on Serena at the end of the trailer, her voice-over ominously says, "You want to fight? Let's fight."

Although not alluded to in this short preview, a plot synopsis previously released by Hulu teases that the season will also feature Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) working with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power, while June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle), and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The season 5 cast will also feature returning stars Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. But Alexis Bledel, who portrayed the defiant handmaid Emily Malek through the first four seasons, won't be back for season 5.



The Handmaid's Tale will return Sept. 14 with two episodes. New episodes will stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

