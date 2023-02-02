Netflix reality stars are looking for love in first Perfect Match trailer

Love is a battlefield — and we've got our first look at the soldiers of Netflix's Perfect Match in action.

The streaming service just unveiled the trailer for its latest dating show, which throws together unattached stars from unscripted series like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, and The Mole in a tropical setting and has them compete to find their perfect partner. As they form relationships, the most compatible couples get to play matchmaker, breaking up other pairings and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they invite to the villa.

As Too Hot to Handle alum Chase Demoor says at one point in the trailer, "This is like Hunger Games for dating."

Other reality stars looking for love include Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind), Francesca Farago (Too Hot to Handle), Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind), Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, The Circle), Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle), and Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum).

Nick Lachey, who cohosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum, is reprising his duties on Perfect Match.

The show will premiere Feb. 14 with the first four episodes, with the remaining eight episodes rolling out Feb. 21 and 28. Watch the new trailer above and check out more first-look photos below.

