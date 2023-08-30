Our Flag Means Death season 2 trailer teases heartbreak on the high seas

Our Flag Means Death is venturing into uncharted waters.

David Jenkins' swashbuckling comedy debuted last year, introducing aspiring pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his unlikely mentor-turned-lover Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Now the show is setting sail for a second season (premiering Oct. 5), and Max has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the series' much-anticipated return.

Season 1 followed Stede and Blackbeard as they struck up an improbably friendship and eventual romance on the high seas, only to suffer an explosive breakup in the season finale. The new teaser suggests that the two captains are dealing with heartbreak in different ways: Stede is pining for his lost love, writing romantic messages in bottles. Meanwhile, Blackbeard has returned to his vengeful, bloodthirsty ways: sowing chaos, hurling knives at his crew, and even crashing a wedding at sea.

The first season of Our Flag Means Death won over fans with its ridiculous comedy and thoughtful queer representation. Series creator Jenkins previously told EW that Stede and Blackbeard's romance is the reason he pitched the show in the first place.

"To me, [Stede and Blackbeard's relationship] is the reason to make the show," he said last year. "When Taika and I were first talking about it, he was like, 'Oh yeah, that's the show.' I first started reading about [the real] Stede and how he befriended Blackbeard and we don't know why. Very quickly, it was like, 'Oh, it's a romance.'"

A number of Stede and Blackbeard's shipmates are also returning for season 2, including Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Frey, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, Dave Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. The new cast includes Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, Erroll Shand, and Bronson Pinchot. (Minnie Driver will guest-star as notorious real-life pirate Anne Bonny as well.)

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet on 'Our Flag Means Death' Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet on 'Our Flag Means Death' | Credit: Nicola Dove/Max

Our Flag Means Death season 2 will premiere with three episodes Oct. 5 on Max, with two new episodes airing weekly after that. Watch the teaser trailer above.

