Emilia Schüle is ready to set Versailles on fire in Marie Antoinette trailer

Marie Antoinette fights to live life on her own terms in the new 'Marie Antoinette' trailer

It turns out life at Versailles is no cake walk.

PBS' new eight-episode series Marie Antoinette tells the story of the infamous queen as a rebellious teenage girl who arrives at court with no idea how to fit into the French aristocracy, or how to get her new royal husband to talk to her, let alone sleep with her — making her sole job of continuing the Bourbon line a rather difficult one.

So what does young Marie do? In the new trailer for the series, which EW can exclusively reveal below, the young dauphine embraces a bit of soif de vivre by getting flirtatious with someone who is not the king at a masquerade ball, making out with another lady at court, and excitedly threatening to burn the whole palace to the ground.

As she attempts to turn Versailles into a more feminist, free, independent place, Marie must contend with opponents and enemies determined to bring her down. From the looks of the trailer, she might just bring them down with her.

Emilia Schüle (Berline dance School) stars as Marie, opposite Louis Cunningham (Bridgerton) as King Louis XVI, with a supporting cast that includes Gaia Weiss (Vikings), James Purefoy (Rome), Jack Archer (Call the Midwife), Jasmine Backborow (Shadow and Bone), Oscar Lesage (Dangerous Liaisons), Crystal Shepherd-Cross (Chronicles of the Sun), Roxane Duran (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), and Caroline Piette (Beats Per Minute).

Marie Antoinette premieres March 19 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), and will be available to stream on PBS.org, the PBS app, PBS Passport, and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

