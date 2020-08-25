See The West Wing administration reunite in EW's exclusive portraits

For our socially distanced West Wing reunion, each cast member was shot individually and later composited together in postproduction. The shoot required masks, temperature checks, and reconfigured studio spaces to maximize distance between the few people on set.

But when it came to POTUS himself — Martin Sheen's Josiah "Jed" Bartlet — we took extra care. Artist Tim O’Brien was hired to paint a portrait of Sheen, 80, and EW caught up with the actor via Zoom. "It’s the most satisfying thing I’ve ever done in my acting career," he says. "I always think of it with gratitude and humility. I’m often asked would I have done it if the president had been a Republican. I responded even today to that question the way I did 20 years ago and said, 'If Aaron Sorkin wrote him, I would play it.' Because the chief part of the character that I responded to and I think is projected in almost every episode is a level of humanity, a level of compassion, a great sense of curiosity and self-effacement."