See The Sopranos cast reunite for show's 20th anniversary

On Tuesday night, the cast and creative team behind The Sopranos gathered in New York City to mark the 20th anniversary of the hit HBO series. Creator David Chase was among those in attendance, as well as Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Steven Van Zandt, and Robert Iler. Members of late star James Gandolfini’s family were also on hand for the event. Keep clicking for more photos from the reunion.