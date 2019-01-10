See The Sopranos cast reunite for show's 20th anniversary

Lauren Morgan
January 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM EST
<p>On Tuesday night, the cast and creative team behind&nbsp;<em><a href="https://ew.com/gallery/sopranos-10-best-episodes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Sopranos</a>&nbsp;</em>gathered in New York City to mark the <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/01/10/sopranos-20th-early-late/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">20th anniversary of the hit HBO series</a>. Creator David Chase was among those in attendance, as well as Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Steven Van Zandt, and Robert Iler. Members of late star James Gandolfini&#8217;s family were also on hand for the event. Keep clicking for more photos from the reunion.</p>
The Sopranos, together again

Mike Coppola/WireImage
Michael Imperioli and Tony Sirico
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
David Chase, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Edie Falco, and Tony Sirico
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The cast and crew of The Sopranos
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Steven Van Zandt, Edie Falco, Tony Sirico, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Terence Winter
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Michael Imperioli
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Maureen Van Zandt, Kathrine Narducci, Annabella Sciorra, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Edie Falco, and Ilene S. Landress
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Edie Falco and Lorraine Bracco
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Robert Iiler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler with James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Michael Gandolfini and Deborah Lin with James Gandolfini's sisters
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Edie Falco
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Edie Falco and Lorraine Bracco
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Lorraine Bracco
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Michael Imperioli
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Annabella Sciorra
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Dominic Chianese
Mike Coppola/WireImage
James Franco and Dominic Chianese
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Jerry Adler and Vincent Pastore
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Kathrine Narducci and John Ventimiglia
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Vincent Curatola
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Michael Gandolfini and Tony Sirico
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Alessandro Nivola
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Matthew Weiner and Dominic Chianese
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Matthew Weiner, Richard Plepler, David Chase, Terance Winter, and Ilene S. Landress
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
