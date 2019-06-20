“What I always wanted to say is, ‘trying to become worthy of the life that you have is a life’s work; the fight is for always,'” says Whedon of the show’s lasting message. “I always hope that people feel the difficulty and possibility of redemption within the show. The price will always be high, but if they do the work, it will always be worth it.”

