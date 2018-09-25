Catching up with Grey's Anatomy: Everything you need to know before the new season

We are headed into season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy. It’s officially my longest relationship, and I oddly feel quite proud admitting that fact. From declarations of love to tragic deaths, Shonda Rhimes has proven that she knows how to combine a hard-hitting medical drama with a little bit of comedy and a whole lot of romance.

Speaking of romance, who do I need to beg to bring back Scott Speedman as a series regular? Surely Dr. Marsh needs Dr. Grey to check on his kidney, right? And perhaps hang around Grey Sloane Memorial for a few years to do his own surgeries? I’d sign that petition. All day. Moving on.

Thanks to a few weddings and a shocking pregnancy announcement during last season’s finale, this season looks to be as juicy as ever. Here’s everything you need to know before the two-hour premiere on Sept. 27:

Amelia and Owen

Richard Cartwright/ABC

Remember Amelia’s huge brain tumor? The one she had for ten years that may have caused all of her erratic behavior? It was thankfully cut out, but now Amelia wonders if Owen fell in love with Brain Tumor Amelia. Owen thinks the idea is ridiculous, but that doesn’t stop Amelia from distancing herself from him. Their marriage crumbles as a result.

What’s a guy to do? Why foster a child, of course. When Owen quickly figures out that kids are a full-time job, Amelia is happy to lend a helping hand. She’s also happy to stick around when she learns that the baby’s mom is a teenaged alcoholic. Amelia invites her into the house, and a charming little dysfunctional family is born. Owen is living his dream. Sort of.

Meredith and Nathan

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Ugh. If Abigail Spencer wasn’t so cute, I’d hate her character Megan for screwing up Meredith’s relationship with Nathan. Megan is Owen’s sister and Nathan’s fiancé who served in the military with them but has been presumed dead for ten years. Guess what? She’s not dead! And she’s headed to Grey Sloane with a medical emergency. Look alive, everyone.

Are we glad that Megan survived her time in Iraq? Sure. Is it annoying that Meredith had to save her from her weird abdominal injury? Of course. It’s just a wee bit irritating that Meredith is finally open to loving someone again and she has to take the high road when Nathan looks at her with sad yet hopeful eyes, begging her to understand that his “big love” is miraculously back in his life. “If it were Derek, I would already be gone.” Classic Meredith.

Owen and Teddy

Richard Cartwright/ABC

Owen takes off to Germany to see Teddy in person, ready to give it a go. All is well until Teddy learns that Owen just slept with Amelia five seconds ago. No sir! He high tails it back to Seattle and resumes his awkward arrangement with Amelia, because it will never happen with Teddy. Owen hops back on that bandwagon, owning the chaos.

Naturally, Teddy shows up out of the blue and is handed the interim chief position on a silver platter. She accepts. Oh, she’s also preggers. Presumably with Owen’s love child. Put another log on the dysfunctional fire, please.

Miranda and Ben

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Miranda is tired of being chief, so she hands those reins over to Teddy after a quick interview. The heart attack she experienced has her thinking twice about life, her son, and her hunky husband.

Oh yes. Ben (played by Jason George) is hunky. He’s also starring on Shondaland’s Station 19, which debuted in the spring. Both bounce back from fire station to hospital, but their love is grounded. I’m glad Bailey will no longer be stuck behind a desk pushing papers. (Continued on page 2)