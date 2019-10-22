Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker deep-dive final trailer breakdown

The little alien who works on C-3P0 is Babu Frik, an Anzellan droidsmith who works with the Spice Runners of Kijimi (there’s that planet again). C-3P0 ominously says he’s “taking one last look… at my friends.” Which sounds like Threepio is going to die. But would this line be in the trailer if he was? Then again: Threepio has been predicting imminent doom since 1977.