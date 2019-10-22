Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker deep-dive final trailer breakdown

Rey in the jungle
Notice the helmet she dropped had the blast shield down and there’s a little orb following — Rey might have been interupted while practicing the Force with a training remote. She deflects a blast as she flees. She also might have something red in her hand as she jumps? Also: Look at her jump!
Pre-battle meeting?
The first voiceover is Finn, saying the Force brought them together. The second is Poe Dameron, talking about the Resistance and how “good people will fight if we lead them.” The group is assembled at what looks like a pre-battle meeting. The crowd includes a Mon Calamari and they appear to be looking to Poe and Finn.
A familiar ship?
The ship flying over the trees might be an Alderaan Cruiser — like Leia used in the opening of A New Hope. Later, Leia is in the forest embracing Rey. Is she on the ship?
Kijimi revealed?
TIE fighters head toward an ice structure. Could this be the frigid mountainous planet Kijimi, where Zorri Bliss is from? There’s also an intriguing shot of a Star Destroyer bursting out of the water or ice.
The Emperor's throne
The ice planet might also be the same location as this ghostly throne. “Long have I waited,” Palpatine intones. “And now your coming together… is your undoing.” This line echoes back to Jedi when the Emperor warned Luke that “faith in your friends” would be his undoing. The throne matches early concept sketches of the Emperor’s throne room dating back to 1981 by legendary Star Wars artist Ralph McQuarrie.
New ship alert!
Since the cockpit is open air, one assumes it’s actually meant to travel on the ocean despite having a rather bumpy ride. We can’t see its occupant but its presumably Rey given the ship’s apparent destination.
Rey vs. Kylo
They’re fighting on the ruins of the Death Star, right? (Presumably the second one). “People keep telling me they know me. No one does,” Rey says, in what sounds like a nod to the glimpse of Darth Rey in the previous footage.
Kylo ready to fight
“But I do,” a soggy Kylo tells Rey as advances.
Finn furious
Wait, does Finn become entangled in that Rey vs. Kylo fight?
He's doomed?
The little alien who works on C-3P0 is Babu Frik, an Anzellan droidsmith who works with the Spice Runners of Kijimi (there’s that planet again). C-3P0 ominously says he’s “taking one last look… at my friends.” Which sounds like Threepio is going to die. But would this line be in the trailer if he was? Then again: Threepio has been predicting imminent doom since 1977.
Zorri Bliss with the gang
Keri Russell’s Zorri Bliss, described as a scoundrel with connection to Poe, is in a trailer for the first time, hanging out with the Resistance. Presumably they’re near the ice planet since they’re all wearing coats.
Blast from the past
Rey and Kylo are definitely in the wreckage of the second Death Star from Jedi with the Emperor’s wrecked throne in the background.
Desert fight
From a desert sequence as Finn, Poe, and Threepio flee what appears to be stormtroopers. BB-8 releases a kind of dust bomb.
Ghost spotted
The main ship from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels makes it into the fleet during this shot in the trailer.
Orbaks!
Resistance fighters including Finn and warrior newcomer Jannah riding orbaks (furry horse-like creatures native to the planet Pasaana) across a Star Destroyer in a battle.
Working together again
They fight — but wait, Rey and Kylo also team up again? And what is the black thing they’re smashing? And look carefully: Rey holding a dagger in her left hand! So many questions in this shot.
Rey vs. the Emperor
And even more in this one. Is this the same throne as earlier? There are electronic components in the back of this one. Is it Palpatine in the flesh or as a hologram? And is his throne actually advancing on her? Are those his fingers creeping out from the side? And how many thrones are in this movie?