Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer decoded: Mysterio, Elementals, and more

Spider-Man may be getting his own EuroTrip in Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he still has good to do in his hometown. As we break down everything going on in the film’s first trailer, we first see Aunt May and Peter teaming up to raise money for the homeless. (Forget that Peter got smoked in Avengers: Infinity War. We’re assuming Endgame will explain his return.) Now that May knows her nephew has been moonlighting as a superhuman web-slinger, they are using Spidey’s celebrity to their advantage. (In the recent Spider-Man video game, released on Playstation 4, helping the homeless at the Feast community center was a big part of the narrative.)