Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer decoded: Mysterio, Elementals, and more

Nick Romano
January 15, 2019 at 11:01 AM EST
<p>Spider-Man may be getting his own <em>EuroTrip</em> in <em>Far From Home</em>, the sequel to <em>Spider-Man: Homecoming</em>, but he still has good to do in his hometown. As we break down everything going on in <a href="https://ew.com/trailers/2019/01/15/spider-man-far-from-home-trailer/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the film&#8217;s first trailer</a>, we first see Aunt May and Peter teaming up to raise money for the homeless. (Forget that Peter got smoked in <em>Avengers: Infinity War</em>. We&#8217;re assuming <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/12/07/avengers-endgame-everything-we-know/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Endgame</em></a> will explain his return.) Now that May knows her nephew has been moonlighting as a superhuman web-slinger, they are using Spidey&#8217;s celebrity to their advantage. (In the recent <a href="https://ew.com/gaming/2018/08/02/marvels-spider-man-video-game-preview/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spider-Man video game</a>, released on Playstation 4, helping the homeless at the Feast community center was a big part of the narrative.)</p>
Super Charitable

Spider-Man may be getting his own EuroTrip in Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he still has good to do in his hometown. As we break down everything going on in the film’s first trailer, we first see Aunt May and Peter teaming up to raise money for the homeless. (Forget that Peter got smoked in Avengers: Infinity War. We’re assuming Endgame will explain his return.) Now that May knows her nephew has been moonlighting as a superhuman web-slinger, they are using Spidey’s celebrity to their advantage. (In the recent Spider-Man video game, released on Playstation 4, helping the homeless at the Feast community center was a big part of the narrative.)

<p>Tony Stark isn&#8217;t the only one putting the moves on Peter&#8217;s aunt. Happy (Jon Favreau) returns to make an extravagant donation (no doubt on behalf of his wealthy employer) to the cause but noticeably freezes up. We wonder how much Synchrony had to pay to get that prime trailer promo.&nbsp;</p>
It's Gonna Be May

Tony Stark isn’t the only one putting the moves on Peter’s aunt. Happy (Jon Favreau) returns to make an extravagant donation (no doubt on behalf of his wealthy employer) to the cause but noticeably freezes up. We wonder how much Synchrony had to pay to get that prime trailer promo. 

<p>As Peter starts packing for his European excursion, which he hopes is just going to be a normal and totally non-super vacation, he stops into his favorite deli, which has seemingly become a neighborhood landmark. Remember when some bad guys blew it up in <em>Homecoming</em>? There are now newspaper clippings above the front desk to commemorate the events.&nbsp;</p>
Making Headlines

As Peter starts packing for his European excursion, which he hopes is just going to be a normal and totally non-super vacation, he stops into his favorite deli, which has seemingly become a neighborhood landmark. Remember when some bad guys blew it up in Homecoming? There are now newspaper clippings above the front desk to commemorate the events. 

<p>Let&#8217;s pretend for a second that a U.S. passport would exclude the recipient&#8217;s birth year, it looks like we&#8217;re approaching Peter&#8217;s half-birthday in February.&nbsp;</p>
Never Reveal a Superhero's Age

Let’s pretend for a second that a U.S. passport would exclude the recipient’s birth year, it looks like we’re approaching Peter’s half-birthday in February. 

<p>Peter&#8217;s suitcase features the initials &#8220;BFP,&#8221; which we&#8217;re assuming means it once belonged to his late Uncle Benjamin Parker. <em>Homecoming</em> didn&#8217;t dive too deeply into the loss of Ben, because that story has been told too many times on the big screen already, but little details like this keep his memory alive.&nbsp;</p>
Keeping Ben Alive

Peter’s suitcase features the initials “BFP,” which we’re assuming means it once belonged to his late Uncle Benjamin Parker. Homecoming didn’t dive too deeply into the loss of Ben, because that story has been told too many times on the big screen already, but little details like this keep his memory alive. 

<p>One rule about Marvel movie trailers: always check the international teasers. While the U.S. trailer for Far From Home gave us a lot of insight into the sequel, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V38cLTYYXNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the one released overseas</a> solved another mystery for us. Turns out Peter really didn&#8217;t want to take his suit with him, but May made sure he was prepped. &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Forget Something?

One rule about Marvel movie trailers: always check the international teasers. While the U.S. trailer for Far From Home gave us a lot of insight into the sequel, the one released overseas solved another mystery for us. Turns out Peter really didn’t want to take his suit with him, but May made sure he was prepped.   

<p>Sparks are flying between Peter and MJ (Zendaya) as they may their way through Europe and the sounds of &#8220;I Wanna Be Sedated&#8221; by the Ramones fills the air, another reference to that &#8217;80s era these films keep tapping into. It&#8217;s good to know MJ &mdash; who we can finally officially confirm goes by the nickname for Mary-Jane Watson from the Spidey comics &mdash; is just as awkward about flirting as Peter.&nbsp;</p>
Roman Holiday

Sparks are flying between Peter and MJ (Zendaya) as they may their way through Europe and the sounds of “I Wanna Be Sedated” by the Ramones fills the air, another reference to that ’80s era these films keep tapping into. It’s good to know MJ — who we can finally officially confirm goes by the nickname for Mary-Jane Watson from the Spidey comics — is just as awkward about flirting as Peter. 

<p>Sorry, Ned, but Samuel L. Jackson&#8217;s Nick Fury is hijacking your vacation. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent is reunited with his eyepatch, since this film takes place well after the events of <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2019/01/07/new-captain-marvel-footage-teaser/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">this March&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Captain Marvel</em></a>, to recruit Peter for a mission. Several &#8220;elemental creatures&#8221; have emerged and are currently attacking parts of the continent, according to the official synopsis.&nbsp;</p>
"So Nice to Finally Meet You, Spider-Man"

Sorry, Ned, but Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is hijacking your vacation. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent is reunited with his eyepatch, since this film takes place well after the events of this March’s Captain Marvel, to recruit Peter for a mission. Several “elemental creatures” have emerged and are currently attacking parts of the continent, according to the official synopsis. 

<p>The trailer looses a familiar tune as the wall-crawler suits up for some late-night dealings with Fury. Spider-Man, Spider-Man&#8230;&nbsp;</p>
Cue the Spidey theme song

The trailer looses a familiar tune as the wall-crawler suits up for some late-night dealings with Fury. Spider-Man, Spider-Man… 

<p>With a new Spider-Man movie comes a new Spider-Man suit. Tom Holland debuted his character&#8217;s new duds on <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/19/spider-man-far-from-home-tom-holland-jimmy-kimmel/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">an episode of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em></a>, but here he spreads his wings, so to speak, as he goes to attack those elemental beasts.&nbsp;</p>
Racing Into the Weekend Like... 

With a new Spider-Man movie comes a new Spider-Man suit. Tom Holland debuted his character’s new duds on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but here he spreads his wings, so to speak, as he goes to attack those elemental beasts. 

<p>The Elementals of Marvel Comics are mysterious entities that traveled from one universe into our own sometime before 3500 B.C. They are virtually immortal and their origins are hazy. Here, we see the Elemental who goes by Magnum in the comics, a being made of rock. Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are doing their best to fend him off, but bullets aren&#8217;t the best tools against this hulk of a foe.&nbsp;</p>
Rock the House

The Elementals of Marvel Comics are mysterious entities that traveled from one universe into our own sometime before 3500 B.C. They are virtually immortal and their origins are hazy. Here, we see the Elemental who goes by Magnum in the comics, a being made of rock. Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are doing their best to fend him off, but bullets aren’t the best tools against this hulk of a foe. 

<p>Zephyr, the Elemental of air, seems to be making this London bridge fall down. The red color hanging in the sky could mean she&#8217;s teaming with another of her cohorts to really make a bang.</p>
Windy City

Zephyr, the Elemental of air, seems to be making this London bridge fall down. The red color hanging in the sky could mean she’s teaming with another of her cohorts to really make a bang.

<p>Hellfire, the Elemental of flame, is the leader of these villainous creatures in the comics. He appears in <em>Far From Home</em> as a gangly thing dripping of hot magma.&nbsp;</p>
Playing With Fire

Hellfire, the Elemental of flame, is the leader of these villainous creatures in the comics. He appears in Far From Home as a gangly thing dripping of hot magma. 

<p>As more fantastical threats are introduced to Spider-Man&#8217;s world, the more human ones still persist. Unknown brutes with guns storm a nearly vacant restaurant as a shootout commences. Could they have something to do with Happy&#8217;s motivational line to Peter? &#8220;You&#8217;re all alone, your friends are in trouble. What are you gonna do about?&#8221;</p>
Homosapiens and Their Guns

As more fantastical threats are introduced to Spider-Man’s world, the more human ones still persist. Unknown brutes with guns storm a nearly vacant restaurant as a shootout commences. Could they have something to do with Happy’s motivational line to Peter? “You’re all alone, your friends are in trouble. What are you gonna do about?”

<p>Paparrazzi pics already revealed another new suit of Peter&#8217;s going into the trailer debut, but here is the stealth suit in an official capacity. Is this another one of Stark&#8217;s gifts for his protege, one of Fury&#8217;s gadgets, or an update directly from the teen braniac?&nbsp;</p>
Quiet as a Spider

Paparrazzi pics already revealed another new suit of Peter’s going into the trailer debut, but here is the stealth suit in an official capacity. Is this another one of Stark’s gifts for his protege, one of Fury’s gadgets, or an update directly from the teen braniac? 

<p>Speculation arose out of <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/15/tom-holland-spider-man-far-from-home-set-video/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">one of Holland&#8217;s on-set videos</a>, showing Peter getting blasted back with water while on a bridge in Venice, Italy. Some thought the jet stream came from Hydro-Man, a notable Spider-Man villain. But keeping with the Elementals, this would be Hydron.&nbsp;</p>
No, Not Hydro-Man 

Speculation arose out of one of Holland’s on-set videos, showing Peter getting blasted back with water while on a bridge in Venice, Italy. Some thought the jet stream came from Hydro-Man, a notable Spider-Man villain. But keeping with the Elementals, this would be Hydron. 

<p>One of the worst kept superhero movie secrets: Jake Gyllenhaal is playing Mysterio. In the comics, he&#8217;s one of Spidey&#8217;s most famous adversaries. Here, touching down in a suit made from leftover <em>Prince of Persia</em> parts, it seems, the character appears to at least begin the film as an ally.&nbsp;</p>
A Mysterious Friend?

One of the worst kept superhero movie secrets: Jake Gyllenhaal is playing Mysterio. In the comics, he’s one of Spidey’s most famous adversaries. Here, touching down in a suit made from leftover Prince of Persia parts, it seems, the character appears to at least begin the film as an ally. 

<p>According to <a href="http://collider.com/spider-man-far-from-home-mysterio-villains/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Collider</a>, which was present in Brazil for the <em>Far From Home</em> CCXP panel, Nick Fury enlists Mysterio to assist with the Elemental crisis because, as Gyllenhaal said, &#8220;he&rsquo;s the only one who really understands them.&#8221; But what about Mysterio? In the comics, Quentin Beck was a stuntman, special effects designer who became a baddie. Here, the energy and symbols swirling around an in-flight Mysterio looks similar to Doctor Strange&#8217;s spell-casting. Is Mysterio, then, another alumni of Kamar-Taj?&nbsp;</p>
Magic Tricks

According to Collider, which was present in Brazil for the Far From Home CCXP panel, Nick Fury enlists Mysterio to assist with the Elemental crisis because, as Gyllenhaal said, “he’s the only one who really understands them.” But what about Mysterio? In the comics, Quentin Beck was a stuntman, special effects designer who became a baddie. Here, the energy and symbols swirling around an in-flight Mysterio looks similar to Doctor Strange’s spell-casting. Is Mysterio, then, another alumni of Kamar-Taj? 

<p>As Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige <a href="https://variety.com/2018/film/in-contention/playback-podcast-kevin-feige-black-panther-marvel-studios-1203095749/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">says</a> diversity will be a major element of these movies moving forward, Spider-Man&#8217;s world continues to reflect the world in which we live.&nbsp;Tony Revolori returns as Flash and Angourie Rice returns as Betty alongside Jacob Batalon&#8217;s Ned, but <em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> star Remy Hii also joins the gang this time around as another character wearing a hijab is seen next to them. They&#8217;re all fans of Spider-Man, but Flash still hates Peter.&nbsp;</p> <p><em>Spider-Man: Far From Home</em> opens in theaters on July 5.&nbsp;</p>
Friends From Work

As Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says diversity will be a major element of these movies moving forward, Spider-Man’s world continues to reflect the world in which we live. Tony Revolori returns as Flash and Angourie Rice returns as Betty alongside Jacob Batalon’s Ned, but Crazy Rich Asians star Remy Hii also joins the gang this time around as another character wearing a hijab is seen next to them. They’re all fans of Spider-Man, but Flash still hates Peter. 

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 5. 

