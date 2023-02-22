Think of it as Meet the Parents wrapped in several layers of a nice, spicy gabagool.

Robert De Niro is an adorable embarrassment to son Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father trailer

Sebastian Maniscalco worries that his dad Robert De Niro is going to make them look "like some bad Italian stereotype" while visiting the super rich, exceedingly eccentric family of his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) in About My Father.

Written by Maniscalco and Austen Earl, the comedy's trailer (above) offers a glimpse of the culture clash between the two families, and, apparently, the untimely death of a pet peacock.

Watch Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco in 'About My Father' trailer Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco in 'About My Father' trailer | Credit: Dan Anderson

Maniscalco stars as Sebastian and De Niro as his father, Salvo, a old-school Italian-American haircutter, who's only recently lost his wife, Sebastian's "dear mother," a year ago. So when Sebastian's fiancée Ellie offers him an invite to her family's big Fourth of July weekend, he has no choice but to bring Salvo along so that hijinks may ensue.

And Just Like That... denier Kim Cattrall and Succession's David Rasche play Ellie's parents Tigger and Bill Collins, with Workaholics' Anders Holm and Jane the Virgin's Brett Dier as their sons Lucky and Doug. Ellie's family is the kind that wears matching pajamas, is perhaps a bit too free with the hugs and kisses, and has a pet peacock that Doug likes to serenade with a ceremonial flute.

Salvo, on the other hand, keeps his money buried in mayonnaise jars in his backyard and shook Sebastian's hand when he was delivered as a baby. "What else was I supposed to do?" Salvo asks. "We just met."

So, unsurprisingly, Sebastian's fears about his father embarrassing him are well-founded, even after Salvo cooks Ellie's family a nice Italian dinner — using their pet peacock as the poultry. It's not the first time we've seen Bobby De Niro burying the evidence.

Directed by Laura Terruso, About My Father hits theaters May 26.