It: Chapter Two cast hints at new trailer with red balloon pictures

A new trailer for the Stephen King adaptation arrives on Thursday
By Anthony Breznican
May 07, 2019 at 01:16 PM EDT

You'll float, too...

Jessica Chastain/Instagram; James McAvoy/Instagram; Isaiah Mustafa/Instagram

Something is coming. The cast of It: Chapter 2 has teased the arrival of the first trailer for the Sept. 6 horror film, marking Pennywise’s return with seemingly innocuous images of themselves … with a hovering red balloon nearby.

King confirms

Stephen King/Twitter

It’s all part of the build-up to the trailer debut on Thursday at noon, at least according to author Stephen King. 

Jessica Chastain (behind the fountain)

Jessica Chastain/Instagram

The Zero Dark Thirty Oscar-nominee plays grown up Beverly Marsh, who joins with her other friends from The Losers Club to return to Derry, Maine, when signs point to the resurrection of the shapeshifting evil they know as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

James McAvoy (below his right arm)

James McAvoy/Instagram

The X-Men: First Class star plays Bill Denbrough, the leader of the Losers who is now a bestselling author. When he comes back to Derry, so does his stutter — and memories of his murdered little brother Georgie.

Andy Bean (reflection in the window)

Andy Bean/Instagram

Andy Bean plays adult Stanley Uris, the Boy Scout who saw his father’s terrifying painting come to life. After having his face nearly gnawed off by It, he’s not eager to confront the being again.

Isaiah Mustafa (on the porch)

Isaiah Mustafa/Instagram

Isaiah Mustafa plays Mike Hanlon, the one who stayed behind in Derry to keep watch in case the evil they defeated ever emerged again. 

Jay Ryan (below the bridge)

Jay Ryan/Instagram

He costars as the now slim but still-scarred Ben Hanscom, who in King’s novel has left behind his life in Derry for a career as an architect.

James Ransone

James Ransome/Instagram

The actor who play the older version of hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak shared this shot, not of himself but of twin red balloons in a gloomy sky.

Wyatt Oleff (shadow over the stairs)

Wyatt Oleff/Instagram

The kids from the original It return for Chapter Two in new sequences showing their lives after the events of the first movie. Here, the young Stan Uris actor descends the steps while Pennywise looms above.

Finn Wolfhard (behind the umbrella)

Finn Wolfhard/Instagram

The Stranger Things actor and costar in the new Ghostbusters film plays it cool while Pennywise lurks just behind him.

Chosen Jacobs (under the parking cover)

Chosen Jacobs/Instagram

It’s all fun and games until the young Mike Hanlon actor realizes there’s a balloon bopping against the roof of the parking cover behind him.

Jack Dylan Grazer (shadow on the street)

Jack Dylan Grazer/Instagram

The young Eddie Kaspbrak flips his skateboard while the specter of Pennywise leaves its shadow nearby.

Jaeden Martell (behind the One Way sign)

Jaeden Martell/Instagram

The Midnight Special actor who plays young Bill Denbrough poses on a city street while a balloon drifts in the distance.

Sophia Lillis (shadow on the wall)

Sophia Lillis/Instagram

The kid version of Bev Marsh strikes a pose, while Pennywise prepares to simply strike.

Jeremy Ray Taylor (in the woods)

Jeremy Ray Taylor/Instagram

The young Ben Hanscom actor kicks a soccer ball while you-know-who hides in the trees. Expect more unsettling imagery when the It: Chapter Two trailer drops Thursday.

